BRADENTON – Anthony Pusateri grew up going to see Snooty.

“That was the main attraction was to go see snooty and watch him gorge himself on lettuce,” Pusateri said.

Now, he’s trying to make sure Snooty isn’t forgotten.

“Snooty deserves a legacy; he was the most recognized citizen in Manatee County.”

He started a petition to replace a Confederate memorial statue at the Manatee County Historic Courthouse, with one of Snooty.

The memorial statue has been subject to some controversy, after commissioners in Tampa voted to relocate a similar one.

“I’m not saying to destroy the statue, but I feel it needs to be placed in a more appropriate location,” Pusateri said.

Now, he is overwhelmed by the response he’s gotten.

“It was incredible, I mean within 24 hours we had over 1,000 signatures,” Pusateri said.

Now, just two days after the petition started, there are about 5,000 signatures.

“I’m just speechless,” Pusateri said.

But some Manatee County residents feel moving the statue isn’t fair to history.

“There’s gonna be a lot of people not appreciate it,” Bradenton resident Gene Strawn said. “I know Snooty’s an icon, but getting rid of the veterans, I don’t really agree with that.”

So, why not have both?

“I don’t think any monument needs to be removed,” Bradenton resident Bret Ballenger said. “There’s plenty of room to put a Snooty statue up in this whole county.”

“Yeah I think this statue should stay,” Bradenton resident Lauren Turner, said. “I don’t think we should replace it with something else, but if they want to add it in, we have plenty of room around her. We could find a place for it.”

Pusateri said he’s willing to compromise, but he’s not giving up.

“I’m gonna email the signatures and the link to the county commission,” he said.

Political views aside, Snooty seems to be uniting the world.

“I’ve seen people sign the petition as far away as the United Kingdom,” Pusateri said.

Turner agreed Snooty was invaluable to the community.

“We’ve all grown up around him since we were little, and anything to benefit his memory would be great,” Turner said.

Pusateri plans to contact the county soon and try to move forward with his plan.