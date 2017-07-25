Venice- Executives from Suncoast Company PGT Innovations INC. will ring the closing bell next Monday on the New York stock exchange.

The leadership team at PGT, the Venice based maker of hurricane-resistant windows and doors, was invited to signal the 4 p.m. end of trading to acknowledge the company as one of the newer members of the big board. According to the herald tribune, shares of PGT, traded under the symbol “PGTI,” transferred from the NASDAQ global market to the NYSE in late December and hit a 52-week high of $13.25 on Friday. That move coincided with the company adding “innovations” to its name, a new brand that PGT said united its three manufacturing brands – CGI, PGT custom windows & doors and windoors.