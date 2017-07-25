VENICE- A Venice Realtor is accused of pretending to be a cop.

WFLA reports the victim told a Sarasota Deputy they noticed a white truck driving recklessly behind and beside them on Jacaranda Boulevard.

As they prepared to turn into the Ventura Village subdivision, they said Curt Walma blocked the entrance, got out of his truck, and waved them over.

Deputies said Walma pulled up nose to nose with the woman’s car.

Before leaving, the victim said he told her he had a gun, scratched her car, and threw something, hitting the driver’s door.

Curt Walma is out of jail on bond.

He’s facing a felony charge for impersonating an officer and another charge for damaging the women’s car.