Manatee and Sarasota- Lakewood Ranch and Worden Farm partner for fresh produce deliveries

Lakewood Ranch is launching its community supported agriculture program with the assistance of farm owners Chris and Eva Worden. For $29 a week, members can receive a box with about three quarters of a bushel of produce. Each container is about the size of a box of reams of paper or a banker’s file box. Each week, the assortment will vary but always include selections of salad and cooking greens. The produce will be harvested on Tuesdays, kept chilled and delivered to the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch for members to pick up between 3 and 6 p.m. Wednesdays. A 20 week membership must be paid in advance. The weekly deliveries will be from December through April.