SARASOTA – It would be an understatement to say the Cardinal Mooney Cougars didn’t have 2016 in the back of their minds.

“Really realizing how close we were last year to going undefeated and winning the first round of the playoffs and stuff,” running back Bryce Williams said.

But the 18 returning starters aren’t looking for consolation. They’re bringing a chip on their shoulders into 2017 to prove that the Cougars are the real deal.

“We want to compete at a high level. We want to be in that 3A final four talk every single year. And we just got to keep working harder and harder to get there,” head coach Drew Lascari said.

Cardinal Mooney returns a vital part of their offense in Williams, a University of Minnesota commit, in the backfield but it’s who’s in front of him that has the future Gopher excited.

“I got to say the line. They’re really stepping up. Last year we had a fairly young line and we’re having some kids come back that will be key,” Williams said.

In all three of the team’s losses last season they were within 7 points entering the 4th quarter. The motto for this year, protect the ball.

“Just turnovers, the games we lost, we had 3 turnovers and every other game it was lower than 3 turnovers. So, we just got to work on turnovers and holding the ball,” middle linebacker Dominic Olivo said.

“Just less turnovers and that’s pretty much it.”

Cardinal Mooney has their hands full in 3A Region 3 play. But the Cougars are out to finish what they started.

“We just need to do a better job at finishing games and playing a full four quarters and executing like we know we’re capable of. I think a year after tweaking some things and learning some more things in the offseason we’re ready for the challenge,” Lascari said.