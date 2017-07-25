MANATEE- The Bradenton Police Department is investigating an Armed Robbery that took place on July 23, 2017 at the Walgreens Store, 5896 Cortez Road W.

At approximately 9:41 PM, a masked male suspect entered the store and held the clerk at gunpoint.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store on foot. Surveillance video obtained shows the suspect running from the store in a northern direction.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’4″ to 5’7″ in height with a Hispanic accent. The suspect was wearing a dark blue camo hoodie style sweatshirt, black pants, was covering his face with a black mask, and was wearing gloves. The suspect has a distinct limp when he walks/runs.

Anyone having information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300,