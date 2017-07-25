SARASOTA- Many are wondering what nations will be participating in the 2017 World Rowing Championships.
The event takes places in Sarasota’s Nathan Benderson Park. As the Suncoast prepares for our international guests, additional nations are finalizing their rosters and signing up to participate.
“Fifty countries have already booked their hotels throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. They will be on the world stage come this September. We’re also in touch with another twenty–five to thirty countries. So when it’s all said and done, we could have seventy–five to eighty countries participating” said Max Winitz, Communications and PR Manager.
Ukraine will be the first nation to arrive for training beginning September 7th.
The event kicks off September 23rd and will come to a close October 1st.
Preliminary list of participating countries:
- Great Britain
- Norway
- New Zealand
- Australia
- Sweden
- Canada
- France
- Czech
- United States
- Ireland
- Belgium
- Austria
- Denmark
- Germany
- Italy
- Poland
- Lithuania
- Greece
- Azerbaijan
- South Africa
- The Netherlands
- Bulgaria
- China
- China NPC
- Croatia
- Honk Kong
- Israel
- Romania
- Russia
- South Korea
- Pakistan
- Benin
- Trinidad Tobago
- Vietnam
- Mexico
- Tunisia
- Morocco
- Egypt
- Nigeria
- Uganda
- Zimbabwe
- Bangladesh
- Cuba
- Belarus
- Monaco
- Ukraine
- Serbia
For more information on the event: 2017 World Rowing Championships