SARASOTA- Many are wondering what nations will be participating in the 2017 World Rowing Championships.

The event takes places in Sarasota’s Nathan Benderson Park. As the Suncoast prepares for our international guests, additional nations are finalizing their rosters and signing up to participate.

“Fifty countries have already booked their hotels throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. They will be on the world stage come this September. We’re also in touch with another twenty–five to thirty countries. So when it’s all said and done, we could have seventy–five to eighty countries participating” said Max Winitz, Communications and PR Manager.

Ukraine will be the first nation to arrive for training beginning September 7th.

The event kicks off September 23rd and will come to a close October 1st.

Preliminary list of participating countries:

  1. Great Britain
  2. Norway
  3. New Zealand
  4. Australia
  5. Sweden
  6. Canada
  7. France
  8. Czech
  9. United States
  10. Ireland
  11. Belgium
  12. Austria
  13. Denmark
  14. Germany
  15. Italy
  16. Poland
  17. Lithuania
  18. Greece
  19. Azerbaijan
  20. South Africa
  21. The Netherlands
  22. Bulgaria
  23. China
  24. China NPC
  25. Croatia
  26. Honk Kong
  27. Israel
  28. Romania
  29. Russia
  30. South Korea
  31. Pakistan
  32. Benin
  33. Trinidad Tobago
  34. Vietnam
  35. Mexico
  36. Tunisia
  37. Morocco
  38. Egypt
  39. Nigeria
  40. Uganda
  41. Zimbabwe
  42. Bangladesh
  43. Cuba
  44. Belarus
  45. Monaco
  46. Ukraine
  47. Serbia

