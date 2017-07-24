Sarasota- Honorably discharged veterans will soon get to shop, tax-free.

The Herald Tribune says, starting later this year, all honorably discharged veterans, no matter their branch of service, will be eligible to shop tax-free online at the army & air force exchange service with the same discounts they enjoyed on base while in the military. Adding 13 million potential new customers will give extra ammunition to the group that runs the stores on U.S. Army and air force bases worldwide as it fights amazon and other retailers for veterans’ online shopping dollars. The exchange, which is part of the defense departments, reported earnings of $384 million last year. 2/3’s of which was returned to the defense department to help pay for quality of life programs on bases like child development and fitness centers.