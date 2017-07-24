SARASOTA The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for a stabbing at a Siesta Key nightclub Thursday.

Deputies were called to the Beach Club on Ocean Boulevard just before 2:30 am for reports of a fight involving two men and a possible gun.

The incident began with an argument between the victim and two men over a spilled beverage.

When the bar closed, the victim was confronted in the parking lot by one of the men who hit him in the face and used a knife to stab him in the back the victim drove himself to the emergency room.

During a photo lineup, he identified the suspect as Andreas Leonardo Montilla–Monsalve.

He was arrested Friday morning and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody at the Sarasota County Jail