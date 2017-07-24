Sarasota- The city of Sarasota is looking to keep the Rosemary District density incentives.

According to the Herald Tribune, over the past three years the temporary special zoning rule, known as the Rosemary Residential Overlay District, has allowed developers to triple the area’s typical density to spur growth there. The rule worked, providing a shot to the heart of downtown development. But as the rule nears its expiration date, city commissioners and planners are looking at how to make the rules permanent in their zoning codes by building a framework that exchanges density bonuses to builders for incorporating city priorities such as building setbacks, wider sidewalks, green spaces and affordable monthly rents. Those potential rules are in the works, along with a master plan from the neighborhood’s current residents, and are likely to be ready for review early next year.