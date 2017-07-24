SARASOTA- Millions across the United States are marching to save Medicare funding before the Senate votes on a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Suncoast residents gathered at the Sarasota bay front Monday participating in the Millions Marching for Medicare for All rally.

The leader of the Sarasota march, Doreen DuPont said, “We shouldn’t have people dying because they can’t afford healthcare…because they can’t afford their medicine”

DuPont is a retired physician, who noticed a growing concern about medicare cuts in the Suncoast and decided to take action.

“I saw how hard it was to have people having different insurances and different things were covered and the doctors got reimbursed differently depending on the insurance and it shouldn’t be like that. Everyone should be treated the same. Everyone’s supposed to be equal,” DuPont said.

“I’m more fortunate than other people. I’m on Medicare and I have been able to pay bills more so than other people with these co-pays and deductibles and all this and all that. It adds up,” said Phillip Hoff.

A local physician, Carol Smith, believes preventative care through Medicare is essential to prevent health issues after the age of sixty-five.

“It’s very expensive to provide care on the back end when people are already sick,” Smith said.

