BRADENTON – South Florida Museum staff received a necropsy report Monday, confirming Snooty drowned.

“Nobody wants to understand this more than we do,” museum COO and provost Jeff Rodgers, said.

Heartbroken staff and Snooty fans are just trying to stay positive.

“Our focus right now is on the staff, and on the caring for the manatees today, and really looking from all sides,” museum CEO Brynne Anne Besio, said.

Snooty left his mark on Foster Swartz, who won the opportunity to represent the manatee during his final days.

“I was just in shock I kept looking at the sky saying, what does it all mean?” Swartz said.

He spent Snooty’s birthday party greeting children.

“[I was] in a 300-degree manatee suit, but it was all worth it,” Swartz said.

Others left their own mark on Snooty.

“He knew me, he knew my voice, and that made it very special,” former museum educator Karen Malesky, said.

Malesky got married in the museum’s courtyard, with Snooty right beside her.

“I changed in his old aquarium room, so he helped me get dressed for my wedding,” Malesky said.

She was known by her former science students as “Snooty’s Mom.”

“Kids loved Snooty, and I had so much fun with him over the years,” Malesky said.

11-year-old Betsy Neal was one of the kids who loved Snooty.

“We’re looking at him through the glass, and he comes and presses his face up against it,” Neal said.

“He was so funny. He was just so funny,” Malesky said. “I’m just so heartbroken because he was so happy and healthy.”

Fans are trying to keep his spirit alive.

“He’s the mascot of Bradenton, pretty much,” Neal said.

Swartz bought two Snooty stuffed animals, which he plans to always keep on display.

“I love these both, and I’ll take them to college with me,” Swartz said.

Museum staff said the investigation into Snooty’s death is ongoing.

They are still trying to determine how Snooty and the other manatees were able to access the underwater, 30 in. by 30 in. panel.