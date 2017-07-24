LAKEWOOD RANCH- What does it mean to have Out-of-Door Academy’s high football IQ?

“Just stay sharp,” Senior receiver Matthew Luhrsen said. “Obviously eliminate stupid penalties, eliminate personal fouls, don’t hurt ourselves.”

Luhrsen says it’s how the thunder will win games this season, and ODA is changing offensive schemes from the spread to a triple option out of a pistol formation.

“What we hope the pistol gives us is kind of a mesh of the traditional spread we’ve run, but also a downhill triple option attack that will help the quarterback see the defense in front of him,” Head Coach Ken Sommers said.

In other words, the offensive attack is hard to defend.

Instead of out numbering a defense, they’ll confuse them.

“When they see us running ready they will commit more people to the run,” Luhrsen said. “It’s going to give me and other receivers an opportunity to make plays.”

It plays to ODA’s advantage. They aren’t as big as other teams.

“We have a lot of new people, a lot of seniors graduated, but they are in our hearts and taught us a lot, so we are taking that, and just improving, improving, improving,” Senior linebacker, Ethan Marino said.

After going 2–7 in 2016, the Thunder are circling one team in particular on their 2017 schedule, the Bradenton Christian Panthers.

“We’ve lost to them the past few years, they are a good team, props to them, but we want to go out and beat them,” Luhrsen said.

Coach Sommers wants his boys to compete, but also make memories.

It’s why New York’s Kennedy Catholic School is coming to the Suncoast for a “Battle at the Beach” game in October.

“We’ll have them in we’ll have a banquet, it’s an opportunity for us to be great hosts,” Sommers said. “We will have a trophy after the game, a presentation so we’re excited about it.”

And if you’d like a full team breakdown by SNN’s own Ben Bobick and Lynden Blake check out this video.