SARASOTA- The City of Sarasota was awarded a $296,948 historic preservation grant from the State of Florida to fund improvements to the City-owned historic Federal Building, 111 South Orange Avenue.

The grant, awarded by the Florida Division of Historical Resources, will go toward hardening the Federal Building with removable protective hurricane screens for 63 windows.

87 applications were considered by the State for possible grant funding. Just 16 grants were awarded, including the Federal Building preservation project.

Also, a new variable air volume box will be installed to provide improved air cooling, the balustrades will be restored, and the building exterior will be cleaned.

Constructed in 1934 as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration job creation program, the structure originally served as a U.S. Post Office.

It has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1984.

In 2000, the City of Sarasota purchased the building from U.S Government for 100 dollars at which time renovations and restoration began.

