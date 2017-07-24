BRADENTON- Every other day, a child dies in an accidental shooting, including a child in Bradenton just last month.

Bradenton Police are looking to promote gun safety and prevent accidental shootings by offering free gun locks.

When it comes to owning a firearm, Bradenton Police Lt. Brian Thiers says education is important.

“We always recommend gun safety,” Lt. Thiers said. “We always tell gun owners be responsible gun owners, be the ones that educate your children, educate your friends and family on the dangers of firearms.”

Through a grant from Project Child Safe they are now providing free gun locks to community members.

“This is just an extra step,” Lt. Thiers said. “An added step of safety that we can provide to a gun owner, that they can lock they’re firearms safely and keep it out of the reach of children.”

Just a month ago a 12-year old Bradenton Boy was killed by his brother in an accidental shooting; Lt. Thiers says they want to prevent tragedies.

“We don’t ever want to speculate that this could have prevented something,” Lt. Thiers said. “But on the heels of it, yes, we are providing these, we want people to take advantage of this program, come see us we’ll give you a lock or two.”

The locks are universal and work with almost any firearm.

“It will work on pretty much any type of firearm you can come up with,” Lt. Thiers said. “Hunting, self-defense, sport, whatever you have, we’re not asking questions we’re just providing a lock.

When someone gets a lock, they can talk to officers more about gun safety.

“It’s just one more level that we can provide to the community,” Lt. Thiers said. “To prevent senseless tragedy from happening.”

If you need a lock, just ask for one for one at the Bradenton Police Department.

No registration is required to pick up a chain lock, but Bradenton Police says the chains should not be used to secure bicycles or other equipment.