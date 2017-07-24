SARASOTA- Firefighters responded to a business fire in north Sarasota on Monday night.

The fire was put out shortly before 9 p.m. Sarasota County Emergency Services says units are working the three-alarm fire in the 2200 block of 17th street off Washington Boulevard. Fire officials say it is a warehouse fire. Smoke and flames reportedly were visible from the roof.

Also in the area while the fire was ongoing a vehicle hit a pedestrian and the incident is being classified as a trauma alert.

No word on what caused the blaze or how much damage it caused