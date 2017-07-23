SARASOTA – It’s never too early to be in the Christmas spirit. The Ladies’ Oriental Shrine of North America Sarasota hosts their fifth annual Christmas in July this week.

The group will collect toys, games and other gifts for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Tampa. Toys can be donated July 25 between 9 A.M. and noon at the Sahib Shrine on Beneva Road in Sarasota. The gifts will then be taken to Tampa to the hospital and given to the kids.

Spokesperson Carol Hart says she always enjoys seeing the kids smile when they get their gifts.

“I have two grown children who are both patients at Shriners Hospital when they were young in Springfield, Massachusetts. The children that we would be handing them out to are children coming in for either pre-surgery or after care and so we greet them while they’re waiting to see their doctors.”

The actual delivery date for the toys is 10 A.M. August 9.