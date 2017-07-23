BRADENTON – A tragic discovery for South Florida Museum staff Sunday morning.

“An underwater hatch that’s used to access plumbing that’s associated with our life support system, had somehow been knocked loose and was opened.”

Giving Snooty and three other manatees access to the narrow area.

“Appears that Snooty was able to get into the area, but he was not able to extract himself from that situation. When we did get to Snooty, he was no longer alive.”

Museum officials speak about the death of beloved manatee, Snooty. He was 69 years old. Posted by SNN, The Suncoast News Network on Sunday, July 23, 2017

Shocking and saddening news for all who knew him.

“We’re heartbroken over the death of Snooty. Just yesterday, over 5,000 people came to share in the joy of Snooty’s 69th birthday.”

Ken & Melanie Babineau say, “That was our main reason for coming today. It was to say happy birthday to Snooty.” For them and others, a day too late.

“We’re upset because we really wanted to see him and we’ve been meaning to do it. And unfortunately have put it off.”

Ava Forlines says, “That’s a shame that I never got to see Snooty. It was really sad.”

Ronald Serfass was there for the celebration and said he had a weird feeling, telling him to buy a ‘Happy Birthday Snooty’ shirt.

“Thank goodness I got a shirt for his birthday. I’m not even gonna wear it. I’m gonna put it in a frame and keep it ‘cuz he was the thing of Bradenton.”

Ken Babineau says, “He’s become like a local landmark type of a thing.”

Ronald Serfass also says, “He was like a person to me.”

The world’s oldest living manatee, who touched everyone he encountered.

John Quinlan says, “It doesn’t take a whole lot to realize the impact Snooty had on this community. Just look around you.”

Ronald Serfass, in tears, says, “I mean, it’s like one of my family passing away. I just can’t believe he passed away. I was just gonna come over and see him again.”

Gone, but certainly never forgotten.

“His legacy will continue on in that program as we go forward.”

“I know you’re up in heaven, swimming around with all the other fishies. You made a lot of people happy just to be able to see you here and how you lived here.”