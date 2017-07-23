MANATEE COUNTY – Snooty the manatee has passed away.

The South Florida Museum confirms this morning on their Twitter and Facebook pages, and a day after his 69th birthday party

Snooty drew hundreds of visitors to the Suncoast over the years. He loved interacting with people and he was never camera shy.

He came to the South Florida Museum in 1949 when he was just 11 months old after being born in captivity.

It breaks all of our hearts here at SNN to see him go.