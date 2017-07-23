SARASOTA – A part of Sarasota’s Bayfront may soon have a new look and the city of Sarasota says you have the chance of being a part of it.

The Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization is in the process of searching for a design team to lead the creation of a master plan for a 42-acre parcel of land at the Bayfront. Their Request for Qualifications invites design teams to submit their qualifications.

Volunteer chair of Sarasota Bayfront 20:20, Michael Klauber, says refreshing the Bayfront is one of the most exciting and promising opportunities for urban transformation in the country.

