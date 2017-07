BRADENTON – The Saint Stephen’s Falcons is led by senior Fred Billy, a dual threat quarterback looking to play ball at the next level.

McNeese State is the 2018 quarterback’s first and only offer right now. Other schools showing interest like the Hilltoppers up at Western Kentucky, Orlando UCF and our neighboring university in Tampa USF. Over on the east side of the state, he’s getting looks from FAU.

Billy has a visit with Western Kentucky coming up.