SARASOTA – Pound is a workout like no other. These green Ripstix weigh a quarter-pound each. So for half an hour, you get to jam out like a drummer and get in a full-body workout while you’re at it.

Crunch group fitness instructor Nikki Smith says Pound works your legs, butt, back and belly. All moves are choreographed to the beat of the music. Smith describes Pound as your rock out workout.

“You can bang on the ground, you can hit it up in the air. A little bit of striking here and there. It’s all good. That’s the sound, it’s the beat, it’s the movement.”

A movement designed for all fitness levels.

“You can do it barefoot which I find the best. But some people need the support of a shoe and that’s okay. If you’re a person who can’t get down there and hit the floor, you still do the moves. It’s still a lot of fun and a great workout.”

Heather Romano just underwent knee surgery but she says Pound still lets her get in a fun high-intensity low-impact workout.

“You don’t expect to get such a good workout when you’re doing that because you’re playing with drumsticks, but you really do. The core workout and the squatting. You really do. You really get a good workout. And that’s what I like about it.

Aside from the physical benefits, Sophia Neito says it’s a great way to unwind after a long day at work.

“I come straight from work and just kind of get the workout over with right away.”