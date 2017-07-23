BRADENTON – Snooty the Manatee has died. The South Florida Museum broke the shocking news Sunday, July 22, via social media saying, “We are deeply saddened to share the news that our beloved Snooty has died.”

Snooty’s death comes hours after thousands of people showed up at the museum to wish Snooty a happy 69th birthday.

Museum officials held a press conference later in the day. They say there were about 5,000 people at the museum Saturday celebrating Snooty’s life. Others arrived at the museum today, thinking they would come see Snooty on a less crowded day, saddened to be greeted at the door by museum officials to learn of his death.

Museum officials speak about the death of beloved manatee, Snooty. He was 69 years old. Posted by SNN, The Suncoast News Network on Sunday, July 23, 2017

Snooty was a staple of the community. Some people say he was more like a friend.

Museum officials are ruling his death as an accident. He got into an area that was restricted, used only for plumbing. He had gotten through a door that was normally bolted shut and wasn’t able to get out. They are still investigating.

Many are sharing their reactions to Snooty’s sudden death via social media. Anny Ryan tweeting, “So sad to hear that Snooty died, loved watching Snooty Cam.”

Courtney Thomas is also shocked, saying she has a huge obsession with manatees and Snooty was her favorite.

Jeff Shares says, “If you grew up on this coast of Florida, you knew Snooty the Manatee. Godspeed you gentle giant.”

A lot of kids walking around with manatee dolls today to remember their friend, Snooty @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/W29yQtJaiY — Hallie Peilet (@HalliePeiletSNN) July 23, 2017

Johnny Estefeller posted, “I’m genuinely sad about Snooty. Trips to South Florida Museum just won’t be the same.”

And of course Snooty merchandise at the museum is flying off the shelves including ornaments, mugs and magnets, everyone trying to take a piece of Snooty with them.