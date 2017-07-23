BOCA RATON – We’ve introduced you to Dick Vitale’s grandkids, who are heating up on the tennis courts and lacrosse fields.

This weekend his granddaughter, Ava Krug, competing at the United States Tennis Association Girls 12 National Clay Court Championships.

Krug taking the doubles title at The Polo Club of Boca Raton Saturday.

The Out-of-Door student and her partner, Tsehay Driscoll rallied for the 4–6, 6–4, 6–0 win. Krug also made it to the semifinals in singles, but fell short.

Krug’s continuing her training twice a day getting ready for her next big tournament.

SHARE
Previous articleToys collected for “Christmas in July”
Next articleSuncoast residents mourn the loss of Snooty the Manatee
Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.