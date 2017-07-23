BOCA RATON – We’ve introduced you to Dick Vitale’s grandkids, who are heating up on the tennis courts and lacrosse fields.

This weekend his granddaughter, Ava Krug, competing at the United States Tennis Association Girls 12 National Clay Court Championships.

Krug taking the doubles title at The Polo Club of Boca Raton Saturday.

The Out-of-Door student and her partner, Tsehay Driscoll rallied for the 4–6, 6–4, 6–0 win. Krug also made it to the semifinals in singles, but fell short.

Krug’s continuing her training twice a day getting ready for her next big tournament.