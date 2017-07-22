SARASOTA COUNTY-A fire broke out where the resident lost a dear friend.

Sarasota County Fire Department Reports they received a call around just before 3 Saturday afternoon at the 1900 block of Marbeth Street.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Sarasota Fire Department blocked traffic on both sides of the street.

The fire originated inside on the front end of a duplex and firefighters were able to put out the fire.

Resident of the home Carmina Santos says her canine friend did not survive from the fire.

“She’s going to be missing her dog a lot. She had her dog for 13 years she brought it over from Brazil. So it’s a big loss for her,” said translator Stephany Figueredo.

No one was injured from the fire and the investigation is still ongoing.