NOKOMIS – Flames were seen on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico.

The Sarasota Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 400 Block of Casey Key Road in Nokomis at around 9 A.M. Saturday, July 22.

Fire crews arrived on scene finding flames at what they believed to be a seasonal home. The Nokomis and Venice Fire Departments and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted in extinguishing the fire.

The front of the home suffered heavy damage. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. No one was inside the home at the time.