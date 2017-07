MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies shave their heads for a great cause.

The Bradenton community held the event for Detective Nate Boggs who is diagnosed with cancer. He recently lost his hair while undergoing chemo treatments.

His fellow deputies wanted to show their support for Boggs so held the event, losing their own hair in the spirit of raising money.

Half of the money raised will go to Detective Boggs.