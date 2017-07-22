MANATEE COUNTY-It’s time to get out those party favors.

A Suncoast celebrity celebrates his record–breaking 69th birthday this weekend!

Who else are we talking about but Snooty the Manatee!

Snooty holds the distinction of being the world’s oldest manatee on record.

He spends his days swimming with his pals and of course eating tons and tons and tons of lettuce. Snooty has a huge personality, and seriously.. he acts young for his age.

Snooty is able to achieve longevity because he’s always been in captivity in climate controlled water and hasn’t had to deal with boat strikes or other things that affect manatees in the wild.

Most manatees in the wild only live to be in their 40s.

Most die when they’re only teenagers,

That’s why we stress on the Suncoast to protect our manatees so they can have lots of birthdays like Snooty.