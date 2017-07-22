SARASOTA – Think Indy car racing and driving a Four Mercury engine boat have nothing in common? Well, 2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay says the two are more similar than you think.

Ryan and the Mercury team hung out at Marina Jack Friday, July 21. The racer helped boaters test new Mercury engines but Ryan also got to test out his new water toy, a 42-foot Yellowfin built right here in Sarasota.

The boat features four Mercury marine 350 horsepower engines, making it really move across the water.

Rayn says it’s perfect for his three boys and it gives him the feeling of speed he craves as a race car driver. He grew up racing cars in Sarasota, so he says only makes sense he buys a boat here too.

Ryan’s actually driving his new boat home to Fort Lauderdale. His next race is July 30.