MANATEE COUNTY – A potentially deadly parasite spreading across Florida is catching a local pest control business’ attention.

Adding the culprit to their list of pests, we’re talking about rats.

With growing reports of rat lungworm across Florida, businesses like Cloud Termite and Pest Control are helping the community protect themselves from any unwanted visitors.

Owner Brenton Cloud says the biggest problem when it comes to protecting your home from rats is finding out how they’re getting inside.

“They can climb through anything the size of a quarter or larger. They can chew through it or they can actually squeeze their body through. They can break their body down to fit through the tiniest openings.”

Shutting off these entry points is the key. Cloud says they’re most commonly found on the roof, in vents and in pipes.

He also stresses when you do dispose of rats, be sure you’re wearing gloves and throw them out in a sealed trash bag to keep any diseases from spreading.