NORTH PORT – The Florida Highway Patrol reports one fatality following a vehicle accident on I-75 near mile marker 173 in Sarasota County. As of 11 P.M. Saturday, July 22, all southbound lanes are closed.

Additional injuries are reported but it is not yet known how many people or vehicles are involved.

Traffic is being diverted off I-75 southbound onto Toledo Blade Boulevard and back onto I-75 at Kings Highway.

#BREAKING One fatality confirmed on I-75 at MM 173. All SB lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/bqFROGqJbM — SNN (@SNNTV) July 23, 2017

FHP suggests motorists seek alternate routes for southbound travel.