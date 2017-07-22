PALMETTO – The Mexican Consulate and Community AIDS Network came together to help residents of the Palmetto community.

“It’s the first time in this great city and I don’t believe how many Mexicans community is here,” said Consul Juan Sabines Guerrero.

Chief Executive of Program Services, John Acevedo says they are filling in a missing gap.

“Well now a days you can go anywhere without having identification to show who you are, especially if you get pulled over. Behind me the consulate is here interviewing Mexican residents so that they can get them the documentations that they need,” said Acevedo.

There is also an increase for HIV education and prevention services. President and CEO Rick Carlisle says they see more that 50 % of people diagnosed with HIV.

“This is an opportunity to allow the citizens of palmetto to get tested and if they do have one of the STD’s or HEP C or HIV, is to get treatment and we provide treatment regardless of ability to pay,” says Carlisle.

Consul Juan Sabines Guerrero says he’s working to making sure the Mexican community is not overlooked.

“Working very closely in with authorities and bring a workshop for know your rights and emergency plan or immigration diagnostics,” says Guerrero.

This is only the beginning.

“To be here with CAN and the whole team. Thank you for all the support for my community and I promise it’s the first but not the last one. We’ll be back with more services,” says Carlisle.