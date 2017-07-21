SARASOTA- The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sarasota woman on charges of animal cruelty after her 4 year old pit bull was found malnourished.

According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies began their investigation on July 7, when Animal Services Officers were contacted by a woman who claimed to find a stray dog at a gas station just north of University Parkway on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

When officers arrived, they scanned the dog for a microchip which traced back to 21 year old Brittany Osborne. Osborne told deputies that her dog Adria, an American Pit Bull mix, was missing for more than a month after she ran away because she was improperly latched.

While Adria was missing, Osborne adopted another dog and refused to take Adria back, claiming the two animals wouldn’t get along.

Due to her extreme emaciation, Adria was transported to a local veterinarian for care. Deputies noted Adria’s overgrown nails and staining on her body consistent with the animal being confined to a small space and forced to lay in urine or feces.

The veterinarian confirmed that Adria was severely underweight and malnourished.

Further investigation revealed the woman who initially claimed to find Adria at the gas station on July 7 was actually a friend to Osborne. When interviewed, Osborne admitted to asking the woman to call animal services to claim Adria was a stray dog so that she would not get in trouble.

Osborne was arrested Friday and charged with felony Animal Cruelty and Confinement of Animals without Food or Water. She is also not allowed to have any contact with or ownership of any animals. She remains in custody today on $2,000 bond.