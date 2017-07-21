SARASOTA – Residents of a Sarasota neighborhood encounter a ten-foot hole in the road.

The Sheriff’s Office reported a sinkhole in the 4300 Block of Marcott Circle at around 3 P.M. Friday, July 21.

After investigating the area, Sarasota County Public Works Director Spencer Anderson called the hole a void, believing it not to be a sinkhole. He says a utility line break is most likely the cause.

Crews are currently inspecting the hole and will work into the night to repair it if they have to. The surrounding homes are not in any danger.