Sarasota-Parents might be happy to know that personal computers will be tax-free during this year’s Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.

Last year, computers were not included in the sales tax holiday.

ACCORDING TO WFLA The three-day sale begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, August 4th and ends at 11:59 p.m. On Sunday, August 6th.

The sales tax holiday is a budget-friendly option for families who are preparing for the upcoming school year.

During the sales tax holiday, no sales tax will be collected on the purchases of Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item, certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item, Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories, selling for $750 or less per item