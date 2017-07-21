Sarasota-An analysis of spring training points to a multi-million dollar boost to Sarasota city coffers over the next 30 years.A fiscal analysis performed by city officials suggests that the 30-year impact of the proposed Atlanta Braves spring training facility would be a positive net operating surplus of $3.7 million, while other indirect benefits may pump another $34 million into the economy. The Herald Tribune says, the North Port City Commission will discuss the analysis, as well as the inter-local funding agreement with the West Villages improvement district, at its regular meeting Tuesday. The analysis covered anticipated revenues including a proposed hotel and baseball academy, both of which would remain on the tax rolls, while the $75 million spring stadium would not, as it would be a county facility. By the way that $3.7 million figure is based on taxes and fees over 30 years.