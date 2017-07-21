Sarasota-The Sarasota County school property tax rate is set to drop.

Its largely due to new development, so property tax rates will drop slightly even as the Sarasota County School District spends 4.1 percent more in 2017-18 than it did last year. According to the budget discussed Thursday total property tax rates are proposed at 7.2 mills for the next fiscal year, a dip from the 7.4 rate Sarasota County property owners paid in 2016-17 for schools.According to the Herald Tribune, under state law, local school boards are mandated to set property tax rates at a certain level, dubbed the required local effort. This year’s state education budget required many local school districts to reduce, or “roll back” their property tax rates, to help offset the increase in tax revenue districts would otherwise collect because of rising property values.