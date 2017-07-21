SARASOTA- A Sarasota man practicing medicine without a license was arrested by the Sarasota Police Department after a dramatic raid and undercover operation revealed he was treating patients for prostate cancer, according to a the Sarasota Police Department.

On July 18, 2017, the Sarasota Police Department Narcotics Unit and Street Crimes Unit raided the medical offices of Ronald E. Wheeler, 70, at 1819 Main Street in Sarasota.

Wheeler was arrested on July 20 at his office and was charged with Unlicensed Practice of Health Care Profession. Sarasota Police Officers went undercover to Wheeler’s office. While Officers were there, they visited with Wheeler as a patient. Wheeler told them the office visit was $3,445. In addition, Wheeler also discussed a treatment plan that started at $50,000. Wheeler never mentioned his license to practice medicine was revoked.

The investigation into Wheeler’s practice began due to an anonymous complaint to the Department of Health. The anonymous complaint was Wheeler was seeing patients despite having his medical license revoked. Wheeler’s medical license was revoked by Florida Department of Health on April 20, 2017. The search warrant conducted on July 18 2017 was to determine if Wheeler had been seeing patients since his medical license was revoked.

Detectives seized substantial number of patient files. Due to the ongoing investigation, additional charges are expected. A notice has been placed at Wheeler’s offices stating all records that were seized have been placed in a secure location at the Sarasota Police Department. If any patient is in need of copies of their medical records, they may contact Detective Doug Vollmer Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

If you were a patient and had contact with Wheeler on or after April 20, 2017, contact Detective Doug Vollmer at 941-954-7080. The investigation remains ongoing.

Florida Department of Health Media Information Contact: Devin Galetta at 850-245-4377 (office) or (850) 528-8881 (cell) or devin.galetta@flhealth.gov