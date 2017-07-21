SARASOTA- A Sarasota Urologist is arrested and charged with Unlicensed Practice of a Health Care Professional while his medical license was revoked.

“This investigation began into wheeler’s practice after the department of health received an anonymous complaint that he was practicing medicine and seeing patients after his medical license was revoked by the state of Florida,” says Captain Corrine Stannish.

70 year old Ronald Wheeler continued to practice medicine after his license was revoked by the Florida Department of Health.

He was busted by the Sarasota Police Department in an undercover sting operation.

“He was diagnosing patients as having prostate cancer without any type of biopsy being done,” said Narcotics Investigator, Mike Harrell.

The Florida Department of Health’s website showed 8 complaints against Dr. Wheeler.

Records indicate he did not confirm with patients that they had cancer. But recommended they have high intensity focused ultrasound treatment.

Dr. Wheeler’s practice was on the 4th floor of the Sarasota City Center building in downtown Sarasota. Investigators say he charged patients more than $46,000 for treatments they never received.

This investigation is far from over.

“We are actually reaching out to patients now that may have seen him after the 4/20 of the revocation date. At this point the arrest of Wheeler is just the beginning we have a lot of research to do a lot of records to go through and a lot of phone calls to field and determine if he did he any other patients, says Harrell.