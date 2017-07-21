Sarasota- The Sarasota county sheriff’s office says 30 year old Joshua Dekoyer, is the man responsible for having the package delivered.

Dekoyer and his wife Tasha Gruerio were both arrested and taken to the Sarasota county jail.

During a search, detectives found heroin, additional methamphetamine, pills, and drug paraphernalia in their possession.

On Thursday, deputies were alerted to a residence where a homeowner received a package containing methamphetamine mailed from Austin, Texas.

Dekoyer and Gruerio are charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Dekoyer has more than a dozen prior arrests for drug offenses .