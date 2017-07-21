BRADENTON- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine welcomed 536 new medical students across their three campuses Friday morning.

197 future physicians were gathering at their Bradenton campus, ready to take on the medicinal world. Shockingly, over 50% are from Florida.

“When we develop a college or a site, we are trying to identify area that need providers and then have our students to stay and do residences and then stay in the community.” said Ass. Dean of Students and Enrollment, Dr. Mark Kauffman.

Dr. Kauffman believes believes empathy should pay a big role in medical care, “When you see the impact that’s around you, you know what you need to do for that community and that’s why you’re so driven and have the passion to help the community you came from”.

These students are learning differently from other medical students.

“It’s a lot of self–taught learning and you kind of have to sit down and instead of being lectured on a topic by a professor, you read the textbook and you develop the knowledge and you put in the time” said Rehan Muhammed, a second-year student at LECOM.

Pair that with group problem-based learning, and you have a recipe for an outstanding education.

