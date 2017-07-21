Mr. Sparky

MANATEE COUNTY – The champs are here!

“It’s a championship, you know, you’ve got to maintain it,” quarterback Fred Billy said.

Maintaining your place at the top is the real test. And there is no team on the Suncoast that holds true for more, then the defending Independent State Champions, the St. Stephen’s Falcons.

“The team that will represent us in 2017 is a different group of kids. We have a lot of key parts back but a lot of those kids will have to step up and perform,” head coach Tod Creneti said.

Speaking of key parts back, the Falcons return the Florida Independent State Player of the Year in Fred Billy under center. He and running back Chase Brown combined for over 2600 yards on the ground last season and this year’s plans are no different.

“That held true for the whole season. He had big games, I had big games and vice versa. If we both have big games then there’s trouble. There’s no team that will stop both of us at the same time,” Billy said.

It’s tough to lose with that production . It’s also tough to win without a solid defense and one particular component of this year’s falcons d is vital.

“Communication, we really try talking to each other about what’s going on, who has what person, what coverage we’re in and just so everyone is on the same page. So, there’s no confusion involved,” outside linebacker Jett Gillum said.

If anything’s for sure, there’s no confusion about what’s expected of this year’s St. Stephen’s team and it starts with a simple question.

“Are we good enough to defend? So, we’re asking our kids to think of themselves as defenders this year. Can you protect that? Can you take that to the next level? And this year we’re talking to our kids about if they can be defenders and we believe they can,” Creneti said.

And if you’d like a full team breakdown by SNN’s own Ben Bobick and Lynden Blake check out this video.

SHARE
Previous articleSarasota doctor arrested for treating patients without a license
Next article“Void” forms in Sarasota residential area
Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
http://snntv.com
Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism. At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter. Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others. In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.