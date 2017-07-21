MANATEE COUNTY – The champs are here!

“It’s a championship, you know, you’ve got to maintain it,” quarterback Fred Billy said.

Maintaining your place at the top is the real test. And there is no team on the Suncoast that holds true for more, then the defending Independent State Champions, the St. Stephen’s Falcons.

“The team that will represent us in 2017 is a different group of kids. We have a lot of key parts back but a lot of those kids will have to step up and perform,” head coach Tod Creneti said.

Speaking of key parts back, the Falcons return the Florida Independent State Player of the Year in Fred Billy under center. He and running back Chase Brown combined for over 2600 yards on the ground last season and this year’s plans are no different.

“That held true for the whole season. He had big games, I had big games and vice versa. If we both have big games then there’s trouble. There’s no team that will stop both of us at the same time,” Billy said.

It’s tough to lose with that production . It’s also tough to win without a solid defense and one particular component of this year’s falcons d is vital.

“Communication, we really try talking to each other about what’s going on, who has what person, what coverage we’re in and just so everyone is on the same page. So, there’s no confusion involved,” outside linebacker Jett Gillum said.

If anything’s for sure, there’s no confusion about what’s expected of this year’s St. Stephen’s team and it starts with a simple question.

“Are we good enough to defend? So, we’re asking our kids to think of themselves as defenders this year. Can you protect that? Can you take that to the next level? And this year we’re talking to our kids about if they can be defenders and we believe they can,” Creneti said.

And if you’d like a full team breakdown by SNN’s own Ben Bobick and Lynden Blake check out this video.