SARASOTA COUNTY — Suncoast Science Center and Faulhaber Fab Lab.

Summer science camps are in full swing, and students are learning ways to program computers, commanding them to power lights and other elements.

Instructor Rocket Burns, a student at Pine View School, talks about the camp and how the participants are becoming familiar with computers.

The week-long science camps for various age groups continue through Aug. 4 at the Suncoast Science Center, 4452 Beneva Road, Sarasota.

