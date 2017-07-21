Bradenton- A Bradenton woman is arrested for felony theft after deputies say she stole more than $82,000 from a 73 year-old family friend.

On Wednesday the Sarasota county sheriff’s office charged 36 year old Carrie Stansfield with theft from a person 65 years of older

Detectives began their investigation in February when the elderly victim reported that she was missing thousands of dollars she believed was stolen by her deceased son’s girlfriend,

Due to medical issues, the victim signed over power of attorney to Stansfield .

On February 13, the victim was notified that her account was missing more than $82,000.

Spokesperson for the Sarasota county sheriff’s office Kaitlyn Perez says detectives learned that she used this money to make purchases and pay her bills.