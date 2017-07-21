Charlotte-Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office shuts down marijuana grow operation in Port Charlotte.

At 7:30 a.m. July 20, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s narcotics and street crimes units executed a search warrant at the residence of 12420 Minot Avenue in Port Charlotte.

In the home were 70 year old Barbara l. Green and 58 year old Michael d. Green

Narcotics unit found an abundance of illegal narcotics, including, drug paraphernalia, plant holders, various lights, timers and circuit breakers; .

Nearly 40 pounds and 22 hundred dollars in cash.

The couple was arrested for trafficking in cannabis more than 25lbs, manufacturing cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia.