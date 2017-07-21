WASHINGTON, D.C.- Sean Spicer resigned as White House Press Secretary in a major announcement from the White House on Friday.

The sudden announcement comes just as President Trump is set to name a new white house communications director.

Spicer has had some contentious moments with the press corps.. often related to questions regarding the Russia investigation.

And he was spoofed on “Saturday Night Live.”

Lately, most of his daily briefings have been conducted off camera.

The appointment of Anthony Scaramucci is expected to be announced later today.