Sarasota- Benderson has scaled back its plans for the controversial Siesta Promenade.

The project is slated for the busy U.S. 41 and Stickney Point Road intersection. According to the herald tribune, the latest proposal now outlines 140,000 square feet of planned retail and restaurant space, 130 hotel rooms and 415 apartment or condominium-style residential units. These reductions are a result of concern from neighbors, as well as from county officials and state engineers. Now that they’ve submitted a critical action plan, this starts the clock on a series of evaluations, including an initial 30 day window during which county planners check to see if the application is complete. Then it will take planners about two months to review the proposal