SARASOTA – They call themselves Sarasota Rocks, and they’re trying to make the Suncoast a better place.

Julie Farnsworth started the group after seeing Lakeland Rocks on the news.

“We paint rocks and we put them around at local parks; we put them in public places,” Farnsworth said.

They hide them in places like the library and the grocery store – places you always go, but would never think to look.

“This is an art community, and we should show everybody who we are,” Farnsworth said. “I wanted to support local artists because this is Sarasota. This is what we should do.”

They paint designs on rocks and smiles on Sarasota faces.

“It brightens someone’s day, you know it’ll create a smile. It’s an act of kindness,” Farnsworth said.

On the back of the rock – the name of the group’s Facebook page, so you can share where you found your piece of artwork.

“You post it and then somebody will see, and that’s another connection that they have, with that person,” Farnsworth said.

Then you can either keep it, or rehide it..anywhere in the world.

“We’ve been hidden on cruise ships, on cruises to Mexico, we’ve gone all over,” Farnsworth said.

She and the other painters are making a big world a little smaller.

“It kind of unites all of us after all of us have been divided,” Farnsworth said. “You’re giving without expectations of anything. You just give to the world.”

Now, she said it’s become more than just a hobby

“It’s brought a lot of happiness to my family and my life here, and I love Sarasota,” Farnsworth said.

Sarasota Rocks paints every Thursday, and the group is open to everyone. You can also find North Port Rocks and Venice Rocks here on the Suncoast.

If you find one of their rocks, make sure you post a picture of it to their Facebook page.