SARASOTA COUNTY- Sarasota Man is arrested after he brandished his weapon in a road rage incident. But that’s not the only charge he’s facing.

Wednesday afternoon two vehicles were driving southbound on I 75.

26 year old, Christopher Allen Branch brandished his hand gun another driver.

“There was a road rage incident and it was inference to tailgating trying to pass one another and it just quickly escalated from there,” said Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson.

Branch was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third degree felony. But during the traffic stop, troopers discovered much more.

“ We uncovered not only the hand gun but drugs as well, and paraphernalia as well.,” said Watson.

Branch was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance, adding to his other felony charges.

Watson says the other driver’s fast thinking prevented a more serious incident.

“He did the right thing by getting on the phone, distancing himself from that vehicle and that dangerous driver, and was able to give up to date details on the travel, the direction and the speed of that he was headed,” said Watson.

Watson says do not engage a driver in a road rage situation. Drivers should distance themselves and call FHP.