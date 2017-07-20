VENICE – The Florida Highway Patrol charged a 26-year-old Venice man with aggravated assault after a road rage indecent on I-75 after he showed his .38 pistol to another driver.

The FHP reports Christopher Allen Banach displayed a Smith & Wesson .38 revolver to the driver of another vehicle on I-75 near State Road 681 on Wednesday afternoon.

After troopers pulled his vehicle over marijuana and other paraphernalia was found in is car.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, display of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance.